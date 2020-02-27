Ham. Co. GOP announce replacement for departing Councilwoman Amy Murray

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County GOP announced Thursday night its recommended replacement on Cincinnati City Council for Republican Amy Murray, who is stepping down midway through her second term.
The GOP’s search committee, which it says included members of the Charter party as well as input from Murray herself, recommends Elizabeth “Betsy” Sundermann for the post.
Sundermann, the GOP says, is “a longtime lawyer, magistrate, activist and community leader in the city’s west side.”
Hamilton County GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou issued the following statement:
“For too many years, the city’s west side has not had a voice on City Council. With (Amy Murray) recommending Betsy Sunderman, Westsiders will have a person fighting for them once she’s appointed. This is great news for neighborhoods.”
Murray said at the announcement of her departure she had chosen to leave the choice of her replacement up to Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman and Councilman Jeff Pastor.
Her seat expires at the end of 2021.
Sundermann was appointed as a Hamilton County Magistrate in May 2016. She spent the prior 13 years as an assistant Hamilton County prosecutor in the juvenile, dependency, drug forfeiture, municipal and appellate divisions.
She has also served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, a U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps law clerk, a U.S. District Court law clerk and a Hamilton County Public Defender Guardian ad Litem.
Sundermann graduated from DePauw University in 1998 and earned her J.D. from UC College of Law in 2003.
