Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Philadelphia's All-Star center Joel Embiid sprained his left shoulder in Wednesday night's 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid was injured in the first quarter and scored three points in eight minutes. The Sixers, also playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and fell to 9-21 on the road. Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 28 points. Cleveland is 3-1 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who took over when John Beilein resigned during the All-Star break.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond has a strained left calf and is out for Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Drummond has averaged 12.8 points and 10.4 rebounds in five games with Cleveland since being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline. He averages 17.3 points and 15.3 rebounds in 54 games.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid sprained his left shoulder in Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid collided with Cavs center Ante Zizic while being fouled late in the first quarter. The 7-footer held his shoulder when he went to the foul line and was in obvious pain as he missed two free throws. Embiid scored a career-high 49 points Monday against Atlanta. The loss of Embiid for any length time will be tough for the Sixers. They're are already missing guard Ben Simmons due to a nerve problem in his back.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins spent three years vying to be called the Big Ten's best running back. Now they are taking the competition to a new level at the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. Taylor and Dobbins will spend this week — and the next two months — trying to prove they should be the first runner selected in April's NFL draft.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Megan Walker scored 25 points, freshman Anna Makurat added 20, and No. 6 UConn dominated a match-up of the American Athletic Conference's top two teams, beating Cincinnati 105-58. The Huskies had already clinched their seventh AAC regular season title. After a sluggish start, they pulled away from Cincinnati, which was in second place alone heading into the game. The Bearcats had won 12 straight home games, one shy of the school record.. Antoinette Miller scored 17 for Cincinnati, which trailed by as many as 51 points.