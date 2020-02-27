Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid sprained his left shoulder in Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid collided with Cavs center Ante Zizic while being fouled late in the first quarter. The 7-footer held his shoulder when he went to the foul line and was in obvious pain as he missed two free throws. Embiid scored a career-high 49 points Monday against Atlanta. The loss of Embiid for any length time will be tough for the Sixers. They're are already missing guard Ben Simmons due to a nerve problem in his back.