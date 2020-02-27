Illinois St. looks to extend streak vs Evansville

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have combined to account for 56 percent of all Purple Aces scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 72 percent over the last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Zach Copeland has connected on 38.9 percent of the 198 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 39 over his last five games. He's also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.