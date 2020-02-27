It’s National Chili Day!

February 27, 2020 at 8:04 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 8:16 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.

The Queen City is no stranger to chili. We've coined our own "Cincinnati-style" that's a staple at dozens of parlous in the Tri-State.

Word to the wise: if you want to live comfortably in Cincinnati, don't bash the chili. Here are from fun facts about the Queen City's favorite meal:

Cincinnatians consume more than 2 million pounds of chili each year, topped by 850,000 pounds of shredded cheddar cheese, according to the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Cincinnati chili pioneers came from northeastern Greece, specifically from a region called Macedonia.

The original Cincinnati-style chili parlor was called “Empress Chili.” In 1922, brothers Tom and John Kiradjieff, Macedonian immigrants, began serving their seasoned meat sauce to theatre patrons in a small shop next to the Empress Theatre in downtown Cincinnati.

On Thursday, if you buy a regular three-way at Gold Star, the chain will make a donation to Freestone Foodbank.

