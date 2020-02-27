Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP
Campaign to open Trump community centers to woo black voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's campaign is stepping up its outreach to black Americans as it tries to claw away support from the traditionally Democratic voting bloc ahead of November's general election. Trump's campaign is announcing Wednesday that it is opening 15 “Black Voices for Trump Community Centers” in the coming weeks in major cities in battleground states. The offices will feature a line of campaign swag adopting the “woke” label, videos of prominent Trump surrogates like Diamond and Silk explaining their support for the president and pamphlets outlining the president's record. The retail spaces will be the campaign's first field offices targeted at a specific demographic group.
ADOPTION PROTEST-CHILD SUPPORT
Court: Not paying child support can block adoption protest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a parent loses the ability to protest a child's adoption by failing to support the child as required by law or a judge's order. At issue was a man's refusal to allow his ex-wife's new husband to adopt their child. The new husband argued the man could not protest the adoption because he paid only $200 in the year preceding that request. Records show the man was required to pay $85 a week. The court agreed that because the man violated the child support requirements, he could not protest the adoption.
XGR-DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Ohio Senate: put country on permanent daylight saving time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Senate has approved a resolution calling on the U.S. Congress to put the country permanently on daylight saving time. Resolution sponsor Sen. Kristina Roegner is a Republican from Hudson in northeastern Ohio. She calls the twice-yearly switch between standard and daylight saving time “government-induced biannual jetlag.” The resolution is one of several bills and resolutions approved by state legislatures calling on Congress to pass its “Sunshine Protection Act of 2019.” U.S. lawmakers have introduced bills to make the change, and even President Donald Trump has tweeted that he's in favor of the idea.
COUNTY JAIL-CLEVELAND
2 Ohio county jail guards sentenced for inmate beating
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two corrections officers at a troubled county jail in Cleveland have been sentenced for beating a mentally ill inmate strapped to a restraint chair. Cleveland.com reports 35-year-old Nicholas Evans was sentenced Wednesday in Cleveland to nine months in state prison and 50-year-old Timothy Dugan to 10 days in a county jail. They both previously pleaded guilty to charges connected to the beating of Terrence Debose in March 2019. Both Cuyahoga County corrections officers apologized to Debose and were expected to resign Wednesday. A prosecutor says Debose was in the midst of a mental-health crisis when the men beat him.
DISMEMBERED BURNING BODY
Dismembered burning body found in Cleveland ID'd as woman
CLEVELAND (AP) — A dismembered body found on fire last week in a secluded area near railroad tracks in Cleveland has been identified as a 54-year-old woman. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified the woman as Benette Smith, of Painesville. Her body was found by firefighters who responded to a brush fire Jan. 19. Authorities later said shrubs had been put on top of a body and set on fire. Smith was released from state prison last March after serving an 18-month sentence out of Cuyahoga County for charges of harassment by inmate and assault.
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN-DOCTOR
Whistleblower in Michigan doctor sexual abuse case to speak
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An attorney says his law firm is representing more than a dozen people in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case. Three former Wolverine wrestlers plan to share their claims of abuse by the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson on Thursday morning. The whistleblower whose complaints in 2018 triggered a university police investigation is expected to be at the news conference. The revelations echo high-profile sexual abuse allegations made against sports doctors at other universities. The university’s president has apologized to anyone who was harmed by Anderson and offered counseling services.
SCHOOL SAFETY-OHIO
New videos help train Ohio schools to use threat assessment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is sharing free video training to help more school districts use threat assessment strategies to identify concerning behavior and prevent targeted violence. The online videos released Wednesday discuss how to create and use threat assessment teams. Attorney General Dave Yost says the three-hour curriculum provides useful information not just for educators and law enforcement but also parents and students. The chief of the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center says a multidisciplinary approach involving counselors, teachers, administrators and officers is the most comprehensive way to identify students in distress and intervene before they resort to violence.
POLICE SHOOTING-WOMAN WOUNDED
Woman shot, wounded by police officer inside Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman found inside a central Ohio home was shot and wounded by police after she showed a gun. Columbus police responded to the home early Wednesday after a neighbor reported seeing someone inside the residence, which apparently is up for sale. Officers found the woman in a room behind a closed door. She did not immediately comply with the officers’ commands and, when she showed the gun, one of the officers shot her, authorities said. The woman was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. No officers were injured.
PEDESTRIANS PURPOSELY STRUCK
Man who used van to kill man, injure another gets life term
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man who admitted using a minivan to intentionally run down and kill a man and injure another last year has been sentenced to life in prison. Daniel Shmigal was sentenced Tuesday. He will have to serve 15 years before becoming eligible for parole. The 28-year-old Akron man had pleaded guilty last week to murder and aggravated vehicular assault charges stemming from the March 17 incident in Akron. Authorities say the two victims were walking on the sidewalk when they were intentionally struck by Shmigal. One man died from his injuries about a month after the incident, while the other suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.
AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-GENERIC-DRUGMAKERS
Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis
The maker of OxyContin is often seen as the key villain in the opioid crisis that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives, but makers of generic drugs shipped far more of the powerful prescription painkillers. One of them announced a settlement Tuesday that's designed to end all the lawsuits it faces. U.K.-based Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay $1.6 billion over eight years. Federal court records made public last year show its employees were more concerned with sales than with public health. It and another generic drugmaker, Actavis, were the two largest opioid producers as the overdose crisis exploded.