Lawsuit filed to remove Tamaya Dennard from office

The attorneys representing the Democratic councilwoman, Martin Pinales and Eric Eckes, released a statement on her behalf Wednesday that said she “looks forward to addressing the serious allegations made against her. She understands there are immediate questions about her continued service on City Council. She recognizes that her constituents deserve to know whether she will continue to serve in the seat to which she was elected while she works to clear her name. To that end, Ms. Dennard will make a decision about her future on City Council by the end of next week.”