Lawsuit filed to remove Tamaya Dennard from office

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An anti-tax activist sued Thursday to have Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard removed from office following her arrest on federal charges earlier this week.
An initial hearing is scheduled for March 9 at 11 a.m. in Hamilton County Probate Court.
Dennard is accused in federal court records of engaging in acts and attempting acts of bribery and extortion and trying to exchange her votes for money between August and December 2019.
An FBI agent wrote in a criminal complaint she requested between $10,000 and $15,000 from an unnamed person to pay for her personal expenses. The person went to the FBI and then, under the FBI’s direction, he or she exchanged a total of $15,000 with Dennard for upcoming votes.
The criminal complaint against Dennard is attached to the lawsuit, which says it shows she “is or has been guilty of misfeasance or malfeasance in office” and now should be removed.
The lawsuit was filed in Hamilton County Probate Court by attorney Curt Hartman. He represents the main plaintiff, Mark Miller, who is joined in the legal action by his three sons and State Rep. Tom Brinkman, R-Mt. Lookout. They are other four voters required to be part of the lawsuit for it to proceed.
The lawsuit is filed on the basis of an Ohio statute that Curtman says now requires the city solicitor’s office to consider prosecuting a trial to remove Dennard from office and, if they accept the case, begin proceedings in 10 days with an initial hearing. A trial would be then held 10 days after that.
"Cincinnati's city charter does not provide a means to recall council members when they engage in gross misconduct or criminal conduct while in office. But the Ohio General Assembly has provided a process to address those issues. We are now implementing that process with this filing in the probate court and it will ultimately be in the hands of City Solicitor Paul Boggs Muething and Hamilton County Probate Court Judge Ralph Winkler to resolve the issues."
The main plaintiff in the lawsuit, Miller, is the treasurer of Coalition Opposed to Additional Spending and Taxes (COAST). Miller successfully sued the city of Cincinnati, Dennard and four other council members for the release of thousands of their secret texts and emails to privately and illegally decide city business.
Hartman also recently filed a complaint on Miller’s behalf with the Ohio Elections Commission against Dennard over allegations related to her, her campaign committee and campaign treasurer.
Two payments totaling $2,700 listed in her 2019 campaign finance report were paid to Dennard for “consulting," yet there are no documents to support or justify the payments, the complaint states.
FOX19 NOW is reaching out to Dennard’ and her lawyers for comment and will update this breaking story throughout the day.
The attorneys representing the Democratic councilwoman, Martin Pinales and Eric Eckes, released a statement on her behalf Wednesday that said she “looks forward to addressing the serious allegations made against her. She understands there are immediate questions about her continued service on City Council. She recognizes that her constituents deserve to know whether she will continue to serve in the seat to which she was elected while she works to clear her name. To that end, Ms. Dennard will make a decision about her future on City Council by the end of next week.”
