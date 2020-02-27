Much colder air the next few afternoons

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a sun and cloud mix during the afternoon on Thursday with highs below normal near 34 degrees. A few flurries will be possible.
While a scattered snow shower is possible Friday, it would be hit or miss as temperatures stay in the mid 30′s. In fact Air temperatures will be cold through the first part of your weekend then quickly warming Sunday into Monday, back to the 50′s.
Rain returns just in time for the new work week, with thunder chances possible the first part of next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.