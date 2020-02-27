New trial for father sentenced to death for 2-year-old daughter’s murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father sentenced to death for murdering his 2-year-old daughter was ordered a new trial, according to the Ohio Supreme Court.
A Supreme Court majority ruled that Glen Bates was denied his constitutional rights to a fair and impartial jury after his attorney did not question a white juror who expressed her racial bias toward African Americans on a juror questionnaire.
Glen Bates was charged with aggravated murder and found guilty for the beating and starvation death of 2-year-old Glenara Bates in March 2015.
Bates rejected a plea agreement that would have spared his life.
According to the majority opinion, because the juror was not questioned, and the juror expressed her racially biased view that black people, including Bates, are inherently more violent than other people, the juror prejudiced his case.
“The prejudice to Bates is apparent—as a result of counsel’s objectively unreasonable performance during voir dire of juror No. 31, an actually biased juror sat on the jury and, therefore, Bates was denied his constitutional right to be tried before an impartial jury,” the majority opinion concluded.
Authorities said Glenara was beaten and had bite and belt marks when her parents took her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
At Bates' trial, Glenara's 10-year-old sister testified the toddler's father held the Glenara by the legs and swung her at the wall the night before her death.
The pathologist said Glenara had bruises, scars, burns, open sores and missing teeth when her mother took her to the hospital.
The toddler weighed only 13 pounds at the time of her death.
Glenara’s mother, Andrea Bradley, who pleaded no contest in the case, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.
The Supreme Court reversed Bates’ conviction and death sentence, and returned the case to the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court for a new trial.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters for comment who said they are reviewing the decision.
