NKU seeks revenge on Wright State

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Dantez Walton, Tyler Sharpe, Jalen Tate, Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon have combined to account for 74 percent of Northern Kentucky's scoring this season including 57 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Wright State, Loudon Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry have combined to account for 48 percent of the team's total scoring, including 58 percent of all Raiders points over their last five.