Officer plays music with autistic teen to calm him down

CINCINNATI (CNN/WJLA) - A Maryland police officer was able to use the power of music to help an autistic teenager — and the moment was captured on video.
Corp. Christian Payamps says he initially got a call for a family dispute. He responded to the home Sunday morning and didn’t know what to expect.
“I had to call the Maryland crisis team,” Vollin said. “They always send a police officer to help be a presence.”
In fact Payamps was responding to a call from a concerned mother, Sharon Vollin, whose 23-year-old son, Kameron, has autism and bipolar disorder.
“It seemed like Kameron was having a bad day,” Payamps explained. “He was a little excited. He was a little elevated.”
While Payamps waited for the crisis team to arrive, he did something Vollin has never seen before.
“And that’s when I let him know that I’m also a musician, talking about the guitars and the basses in the room,” Payamps said. “He grabbed the acoustic guitar and I grabbed the bass, and you can hear what happened.”
Payamps has reportedly been playing music since he was in his late teens. It’s something that brings him joy, and he says he knew it would put a smile on Kameron’s face.
Vollin was immediately relieved.
“He had calmed completely down with the officer without any other intervention,” she recalled.
Payamps, who has been an officer for more than eleven years, credits his training with the Prince George’s County Police Department for the quick solution.
“WE have a mental health component that is taught,” he said. “Individuals with mental health battles, struggles, can actually have great creative minds and can contribute to our society. It’s just a matter of us taking a step back.”
“I told him, I said you need to train other police officers in other jurisdictions on ways to diffuse, because that was perfect," Vollin said. “It was a perfect solution.”
Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.