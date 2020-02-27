Police looking for missing Evendale man believed to be in danger

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are searching for a 79-year-old man missing from Evendale they believe could be in danger.
Washington Cade suffers from dementia, and police say they are concerned for his safety.
Cade left his home on Cooper Road Thursday at 2 p.m. and did not return, police say.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue peacoat and is described as 5′09″, 220 lbs. with grey hair and brown eyes.
Police are searching for a 2007 grey Ford Fusion in connection with Cade’s disappearance. Its license plate is FTL9542.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact 911 or the Evendale Police Department.
