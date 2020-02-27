Sandmann intends to sue 5 additional media outlets including ABC, CBS

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann has filed complaints with intent to sue five additional media outlets following the incident at the March For Life in 2019.
On Feb. 24, he filed additional complaints against Gannett, ABC, CBS, The New York Times and Rolling Stone.
“All of the future defendants listed above have published or republished statements made by Nathan Phillips and others that Nicholas blocked or otherwise restricted Phillips’ free movement and would not allow Phillips to retreat at the National Mall on January 18, 2019. Nicholas reserves his right to file complaints in this is Court or any other court against any other potential defendant not listed above, subject to the applicable statute of limitations,” the complaint reads.
Sandmann previously filed lawsuits against CNN, Washington Post and NBC Universal. He sought $800 million.
CNN reportedly agreed to a settlement in that suit in January, though the settlement’s dollar figure was not disclosed.
These lawsuits have been filed following an incident in Jan. 2019 in Washington, D.C. involving Covington Catholic High School students. Videos of that incident garnered national attention.
The initial video showed the self-identified Sandmann and Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March. Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March For Life.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.