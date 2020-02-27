Slick roads possible, some schools delayed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Slick roads are possible as you head out this morning into bitterly cold air.
Air temperatures are in the 20s with wind chills in the teens as scattered snow showers taper off across the Tri-State.
Untreated and unplowed roads may be covered with a light dusting, which could cause slick spots into the morning commute.
Secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses generally pose the greatest travel risk, so give yourself extra time.
Several school districts are on delays, and a few are closed.
It will be a cold and windy day with highs struggling to push past the freezing mark of 32 degrees.
Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
There’s a slight chance for snow showers after 9 p.m.
Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 25.
Daytime high temperatures will warm a bit starting Friday, into the mid-30s as the sun returns.
Thermometers will move into the upper 30s Saturday and then warmer air will arrive early next week.
Highs will be in the upper 50s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but rain is expected to return starting Monday.
