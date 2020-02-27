Astronaut joins swearing-in ceremony for Butler Co. military recruits

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A unique swearing-in ceremony was held in Butler County Wednesday, as an astronaut addressed some local military recruits.
Col. Andrew Morgan is a member for the U.S. Army and an astronaut currently aboard the International Space Station. From the station orbiting earth, he addressed military recruits across the nation, including 20 at Hamilton High School.
“It’s really a great honor for me to administer the oaths of enlistment today from this magnificent spaceship,” Morgan said over a live video feed.
Morgan’s appearance was part of an effort to showcase STEM opportunities within the military.
According to Sgt. John Lambe, Hamilton High School produces more Army recruits than any school in southwest Ohio.
“A lot of people don’t understand, unless you’re from this area,” he said. "They have a culture of military services and understanding. They really do.
“John Wilhelm and his staff are huge on making sure we have the resources that we need to help these students get across the finish line and enlist in the U.S. Army.”
Hamilton HS señor Ryan Rumpke was one of just eight recruits to have a question answered by Morgan from space. Rumpke wanted to know the educational requirements for Morgan’s Zero G Position.
“It was really nerve-racking, having everyone in the room kind of focal point on me,” Rumpke told FOX19 NOW. “It was just a good experience to have.”
Several branches were represented in the Hamilton HS auditorium, but they all stood as one during the swearing-in — “future soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines,” Morgan said.
“Once you get there and you look around and you see everyone else doing it with you, you realize that you’re not as isolated as you think you are or you think you’d be,” Rumpke said of the oath he took Wednesday. “So just saying it is really meaningful, and being together.”
