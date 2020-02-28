Cheers! It’s the final season for FCC at Nippert Stadium

February 28, 2020 at 8:16 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 8:16 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati is gearing up for the start of the MLS season with some help from a few familiar faces.

The club tweeted a video showing Reds and Bengals players - and even Mayor Cranley - toasting to FC’s final year at Nippert Stadium.

The Club is retweeting fans who share their own toast video - or pictures.

The season kicks off Sunday.

FC Cincinnati’s home opener is March 14.

And - FCC now has bobbleheads. They are the first ones in the history of the club.

There are three available now. A current player, Kendall Waston, the mascot, Gary the Lion and a 1960′s vintage bobblehead.

You can order them from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame website.

