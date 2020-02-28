Cincinnati names new director for Emergency Communications Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - City Manager Patrick Duhaney announced on Thursday the city’s Emergency Communications Center has a new director, effective March 8.
Bill Vedra will assume leadership responsibilities from Jayson Dunn, who had been serving as Special Project Manager at the ECC on a temporary basis since June 2018.
Dunn will return to his role as Director of Enterprise Technology Solutions and Chief Technology Officer.
Dunn took over the ECC, the city’s 911 center, after the city took a serious look at its communications center and operations in the wake of 16-year-old Kyle Plush’s death in April 2018.
Kyle died after he became pinned by a folding bench seat in the back of his family’s 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan parked at Seven Hills School in Madisonville.
He called 911 twice to plead for help, providing his location and a description of the vehicle, according to his wrongful death lawsuit: “He screamed, pounded, begged for help. No one helped him."
Kyle died due to “asphyxiation due to chest compression” after becoming pinned by a folding seat in the vehicle, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The teen’s body was not found for hours.
The family is seeking court-supervised reforms of the city’s 911 system and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
According to Duhaney, under the leadership of Dunn and Vedra, the ECC made “incredible” progress and enhancements.
- A complete re-vamp of ECC Training and Quality Assurance programs
- Updates to policies and procedures
- Several application and mapping updates to the CAD system
- Buildout of ECC’s IT support and training teams
Vedra joinined the City of Cincinnati in 2017 as an Information Technology Assistant Manager over the ECC Radio System. In June 2018 he was promoted to IT Manager and in June 2019 promoted to Deputy Director of the ECC.
“I have full confidence that under his guidance and direction the ECC will continue to accomplish great things,” Duhaney said.
