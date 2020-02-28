Citizens lawsuit to remove Tamaya Dennard from office goes to court for first time Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A citizens lawsuit to remove Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard goes to court for the first time Friday.
An initial status conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Probate Court Judge Ralph Winkler.
An anti-tax activist, Mark Miller of COAST, sued Thursday, along with his three sons and State Rep. Tom Brinkman, R-Mt. Lookout.
Dennard is accused in federal court records of engaging in acts and attempting acts of bribery and extortion and trying to exchange her votes for money between August and December 2019.
The criminal complaint against Dennard is attached to the lawsuit as proof she “is or has been guilty of misfeasance or malfeasance in office” and now should be removed.
The lawsuit cites Ohio statute requiring Cincinnati’s City Solicitor’s Office to consider holding a trial to remove Dennard from office and, if they accept the case, hold a trial within 20 days of the lawsuit being filed.
We reached out to attorneys representing the Democratic councilwoman Thursday but were told they have no comment at this time.
On Wednesday, Dennard’s attorneys released a statement on her behalf that said she “looks forward to addressing the serious allegations made against her. She understands there are immediate questions about her continued service on City Council. She recognizes that her constituents deserve to know whether she will continue to serve in the seat to which she was elected while she works to clear her name. To that end, Ms. Dennard will make a decision about her future on City Council by the end of next week.”
Earlier this week, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he was in discussions with Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters about whether to launch the process of seeking her suspension.
Yost could ask the Ohio State Supreme Court to appoint a special commission, one typically made up of retired judges from various counties in the state, to review the case and decide.
That process, however, can take months unless the elected official agrees to a voluntary suspension, as Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader did when he was indicted last year on several felonies and misdemeanors.
On Thursday, Deters said in a statement: “We were asked by the US Attorney’s office to stand down for the time being. I will honor that request as so not to jeopardize or compromise their prosecution.”
Yost told FOX19 NOW they were going to allow Hamilton County Probate Court to handle the situation, noting it’s a faster process than going through the special commission.
“We don’t need dueling lawsuits,” Yost said.
Yost and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley have called for Dennard to resign if the allegations against her are true.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.