Cleveland St. seeks revenge on Green Bay

SAVVY SENIORS: Green Bay has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JayQuan McCloud, Amari Davis, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have combined to account for 64 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Phoenix points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 34.8 percent of the 201 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 23 over the last three games. He's also converted 86.1 percent of his foul shots this season.