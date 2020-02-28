Eviction case against Tamaya Dennard voluntarily dismissed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The owners of a Cincinnati apartment building voluntarily dismissed an eviction case against Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.
A hearing on the matter was held Friday morning in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
Eviction paperwork was filed with the clerk of courts on Jan. 9 by the owners of The Baldwin, located at 655 Eden Park Drive.
Dennard was named in the eviction notice as well as another woman.
The notice says the women signed a lease in Sept. 2019 and agreed to pay base rent of $1,368 each month as well as utilities and other charges.
It says the women were notified on Dec. 19, 2019, that they were in default because they failed to pay rent.
Included in the eviction notice is a letter from The Baldwin which says, “Your rent in the amount of $2986.00, was returned to us by your bank. Company policy does not allow the re-deposit of a check returned for any reason. Please remit this amount and include the $50.00 NSF charge as well as the late fee for a total of $3036.00. This must be paid within 24 hours in the form of a money order or cashier’s check.”
On Dec. 20, 2019, The Baldwin served a Notice to Leave the Premises instructing the women to vacate their apartment on or before Dec. 25, 2019, due to non-payment of rent.
The eviction notice says the women did not leave the apartment and were still living there as of the date the notice was filed on Jan. 9, 2020.
It goes on to say that The Baldwin had not received any rent since the Notice to Leave was issued on Dec. 20, 2019, and they want the apartment vacated.
Dennard is accused in federal court records of engaging in acts and attempting acts of bribery and extortion and trying to exchange her votes for money between August and December 2019.
She was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of honest services wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion.
Her pending eviction was mentioned in the criminal complaint that alleges she requested $10,000 to $15,000 for personal expenses from an employee at a law firm representing a stakeholder in The Banks development on the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati.
The law firm Frost Brown Todd confirms the employee is Tom Gableman, an attorney who works for the Board of Hamilton County Commissioners.
Federal records show Dennard said she needed money for rent, a car and attorney fees. She also texted Gableman a picture of an eviction notice.
He contacted law enforcement “feeling an ethical and moral obligation to report any criminal wrongdoing,” U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers said in a news release.
The FBI received text messages and recordings of conversations with Dennard between August and December 2019, according to the criminal complaint, written by FBI agent Nathan Holbrook.
During those conversations, according to court records, Dennard agreed to give her support to a proposed land swap with Hilltop Basic Concrete necessary for construction of a music venue at The Banks development on Cincinnati’s riverfront.
