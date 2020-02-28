E.W. Scripps: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 16 cents per share.
The television and radio company posted revenue of $444.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.4 million, or 23 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.
E.W. Scripps shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSP