A few flurries and snow showers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A weak upper disturbance has created flurries and snow showers this morning, and has even put down a covering in some locations. Overall however, pavement temperatures have remained above freezing but a few slick spots can’t be ruled out.
After this system exits this morning there will be a break with briefly clearing skies. High temps will only manage mid 30′s.
Another very similar system will dive into the region later this afternoon into the evening with the possibility of more snow shower activity. Once again, quick coverings will be possible as well as a few slick spots.
Saturday looks dry and chilly with plenty of sunshine and high temps in the upper 30′s.
From Sunday into mid-week temperatures will be well above normal in the mid and upper 50′s, with rain and some thunder forecast from Monday into Wednesday.
