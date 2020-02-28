13-year-old says man followed her to school on bus, asked her inappropriate questions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 13-year-old girl says an older man followed her to school on a Metro bus Tuesday morning, according to the girl’s mother.
The mother, who preferred to remain anonymous, says the man got on the bus at Reading Road and California Avenue in Bond Hill around 8:30 a.m. and began to behave strangely toward her daughter.
“She said he was staring at her on the bus, but he never said anything until she got off the bus,” the mother told FOX19 NOW.
The girl reported to police the man began to follow her off the bus in Over-the-Rhine and ask her personal questions.
The police report says the man asked her how old she was, if she was a virgin, if she watched porn, what time she gets out of school and if she could make some time for him.
The girl’s mother also says the suspect insisted she take his number.
“She said he kept demanding that she put his number in her phone,” the mother explained. “So finally she did, thinking that would make him leave her alone, but it did not. He continued to follow her. Basically stalked her.”
Surveillance video from the School for Creative and Performing Arts captured the man.
There is also a picture of him, which FOX19 NOW has withheld because the man has not been charged with child enticement at this time.
As to how they got the picture, the victim’s sister used the number the man put in her phone.
“She FaceTimes that number,” the mother explained, “and a man answered. She took a picture instantly. So looking at the picture she took, and the video from the school, it’s the same man.”
According to the mother, the man sent the 13-year-old an apology text, saying he did not know she was 13.
The mother says her daughter made her age very clear to him.
Police are currently investigating.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.