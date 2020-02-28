Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 106-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds while T.J. Warren and Victor Oladipo scored 15 points each for the Pacers, who have four of the last five games. CJ McCollum had 28 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. had 20 points and five rebounds, and Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, (26-34), who have lost five of six games.