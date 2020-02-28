Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR
If doc's accusers settle with Ohio State, trustee can OK it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — If Ohio State reaches a settlement with the men suing over decades-old sexual abuse by the late team doctor Richard Strauss, the chairman of the university's trustees will be empowered to represent that board in approving such matters. The trustees say authorizing the chairman to act on their behalf is meant to help expedite a settlement if one is reached. About 350 men sued Ohio State in federal court, alleging school officials knew concerns about Strauss decades ago but failed to stop him. The university promised a “monetary resolution” for those he abused, but months of mediation in those lawsuits haven't yielded a settlement.
AP-US-EPSTEIN-WEXNER
Review: Epstein's dealings at Wexner Foundation minimal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An outside review finds Jeffrey Epstein played “no meaningful role” in the budget or finances of L Brands founder Les Wexner's charitable foundation and he wasn't involved with its fellowship and leadership programs. The examination of the Wexner Foundation by Columbus-based law firm Kegler Brown Hill and Ritter also determined Epstein made no direct financial contributions to the foundation or use it to commit any crimes. Members and alumni of foundation programs sought the review after the wealthy financier's arrest last year on federal sex trafficking charges. He had served 15 years on the foundation's board ending in 2007. He died in prison.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor: Sense of urgency needed for new virus threat
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says all Ohioans must have a “sense of urgency” about the emerging threat of the COVID-19 virus. DeWine along with state and local health officials gave a briefing Thursday at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland about how Ohio is preparing for the inevitability of COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in the state. DeWine said seven people who had returned to Ohio from overseas have been tested for the virus. All tested negative. More than 200 people in the state have been asked to voluntarily quarantine 14 days after traveling overseas.
FRATERNITY-STUDENT DEATH
3 college students in Ohio plead guilty in hazing case
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Three Ohio University students have pleaded guilty to charges related to the investigation into a fraternity hazing that led to a student's death. Dominic Figliola pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony drug possession counts and to misdemeanor charges of hazing and violating underage alcohol laws. Cullen McLaughlin pleaded guilty to two felony counts of LSD possession. Zachary Herskovitz pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse. Six others face charges that grew out of the 2018 death of Collin Wiant. Figliola and McLaughlin declined to speak during their hearings, and their attorneys also declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with Herskovitz's attorney.
DRIVER'S LICENSES-IMMIGRANTS
Judge nixes Ohio license policies called discriminatory
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge is stopping Ohio from using two state policies that block some refugees and children of immigrants from getting driver's licenses. Civil rights groups behind the lawsuits say the rulings will affect an estimated 4,000 people in Ohio. Most are teenagers who are U.S. citizens and were blocked from getting driver's licenses because of the immigration status of their parents. The organizations that challenged the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles' policies say both practices discriminated against people who are lawfully living in the U.S. The state defended both policies, saying they were needed to verify information.
POLICE-FATAL SHOOTING
Police: Officer shot, killed suspect after several warnings
SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say an officer shot and killed a robbery suspect who came at him with a large knife at a gas station convenience store. The shooting happened Wednesday night in Sylvania Township near Toledo. The names of those involved haven't been released. The township's police chief says the officer warned the suspect several times to drop the knife before he fired. The chief says a store clerk told investigators that the officer was backing up when he shot the man. Police say the man earlier had threatened the clerk and came behind a counter.
TRANSGENDER ATHLETES-HIGH SCHOOL-OHIO
Ohio bill would ban competition by transgender females
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican lawmakers are sponsoring a bill that would ban transgender females from competing in Ohio high school and college girls and women's sports. The legislation introduced Wednesday would apply to all public schools and colleges and any private schools or colleges that are members of a state or national athletic association. The bill announced by Representatives Jena Powell and Reggie Stoltzfus prohibits biological males from competing in girls or women's sports. It comes as three high school girl runners in Connecticut are suing to block a policy that allows transgender athletes in compete in girls sports.
COUNTY STATISTICS
Ohio county overdoses, suicides, homicides rise at least 40%
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Overdose deaths, suicides and homicides in one Ohio county have gone up by 40% or more during the first two months of the year. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz held a news conference Wednesday to outline trends in deaths. Ortiz says that there has been a 49% increase in overdose deaths between Jan. 1 and Feb. 21 compared with the same time span last year. The number of fatal overdoses went from 73 at this time last year to 109 this year. The coroner's office attributes much of the increase in overdoses to the fact that more older people are overdosing.
CHILD PORN CHARGES-PSYCHOLOGIST
Child psychologist indicted on child pornography charges
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio child psychologist has been indicted on 145 counts authorities say are related to downloading child pornography. The Dayton Daily News reports 70-year-old Gregory Ramey turned himself into the Greene County Jail Thursday morning after being indicted Wednesday. Dayton Children's Hospital where Ramey worked said it placed him on administrative leave and then fired him last August after learning about a state internet task force investigation. Court records don't list an attorney for Ramey, who served as executive director for pediatric mental health resources at the hospital. The newspaper reports Ramey wrote a nationally distributed parenting column.
CHILD DEATH-PARENTS CHARGED
Court rejects death sentence for dad in toddler's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has reversed the conviction and death sentence given to a man accused of beating and starving his 2-year-old daughter. Glen Bates was sentenced to die in 2016 after being convicted of killing Glenara Bates a year earlier. Attorneys for the 37-year-old Bates, who is black, argued that Bates' attorney at trial improperly failed to object to the seating of a racially biased juror. The court ruled 5-2 Thursday in favor of that argument and returned the case to Hamilton County for a new trial. Prosecutor Joe Deters is reviewing the ruling.