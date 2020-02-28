Loveland Dairy Whip open for the season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Is your sweet-tooth tingling? The family-owned favorite opened for the season on Friday.
The perennial Tri-State sign that spring is just around the corner.
Loveland’s soft-serve specialty ice cream shop will open come rain or shine — or snow or freezing temperatures — at 2 p.m.
The sweets store will remain open as usual every weekend from the first weekend in March through the last weekend in September.
They operate from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the spring and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the summer.
Loveland Dairy Whip is located at 611 West Loveland Avenue near the Loveland Bike Trail.
Putz’s Creamy Whip announced they are opening on March 30 and Flub’s in Hamilton will begin ice cream operation on March 1.
