Madison Police Department says ‘See you later alligator’ to reptile found in residence

There’s some things they just don’t teach you in the Police Academy

Madison Police Department says ‘See you later alligator’ to reptile found in residence
An Alligator found in a Groveport, Ohio home had to be removed and is on its way to warmer days. (Source: Madison PD)
By Michael Dakota | February 28, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 12:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An American alligator captured by the Madison Police Department will be headed to a warmer and more appropriate location after being captured by a Madison police officer and state wildlife officials.

The Madison Township Police Department was called to a residence in Groveport to escort an American alligator from a basement.
The Madison Township Police Department was called to a residence in Groveport to escort an American alligator from a basement. (Source: Madison Police Department)

According to the Madison Township Police social media page, on Feb. 27 the department received a call that an American alligator was being held in a basement of a Groveport residence.

Groveport is a suburb of Columbus located in Franklin County.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture was called, and it was confirmed the residents did not possess a valid exotic animal permit as required by Ohio law.

The Madison Township Police Department was called to a residence in Groveport to escort an American alligator from a basement.
The Madison Township Police Department was called to a residence in Groveport to escort an American alligator from a basement. (Source: Madison Police Department)

The property owner surrendered the 25-year-old alligator who will be headed to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Relieved no one was hurt and the alligator was on his way the responding officers were happy to say, “See ya later, alligator!”

The Madison Township Police Department was called to a residence in Groveport to escort an American alligator from a basement.
The Madison Township Police Department was called to a residence in Groveport to escort an American alligator from a basement. (Source: Madison Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.