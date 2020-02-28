Burlington man charged with rape, sodomy, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Burlington, Ky. man was arrested Thursday on multiple crimes related to sexual offenses, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael D. Good, 42, is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse.
The charges stem from crimes allegedly committed by Good beginning in 2015, when the victim was 14. The sheriff’s office says the crimes continued for four years.
During that span, the victim says Good sexually assaulted her around 100 times.
The sheriff’s office says it has been determined Good held “a position of special trust” in her life.
The alleged crimes happened at each of two businesses Good was affiliated with in Boone County as well as at his residence in Burlington.
Good is being held on $100,000 cash bond at the Boone County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.