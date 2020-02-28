Meet Teddy! Arlington Memorial Gardens introduces new ‘grief therapy’ dog

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Meet Teddy! A furry, new employee at Arlington Memorial Gardens.
Teddy is a 1-year old Golden Doodle who will soon be ready to take his certification testing. Once he passes appropriate therapy dog testing, he will begin his official duties as Arlington’s grief therapy dog.
Teddy’s official “office” is located in the Administrative Center of the cemetery where he is well acquainted with the staff.
His owner Lauren Christakos, one of Arlington’s Family Care Advisors, brings him to work with her on a daily basis. He will work with families both in Arlington’s new funeral home, which is anticipated to open in spring 2020, and also in the cemetery.
“Teddy’s chief responsibilities will be accommodating families according to their needs – whether that be accompanying them to a pre-planning appointment, sitting by their side as they make funeral arrangements after a loved one has passed, and attending funerals with families. He really enjoys entertaining people at our special events, and especially loves riding in the golf cart. He brings a huge smile to the faces of just about everyone he meets, and has a lot of love to give," President of Arlington Memorial Garden Dan Applegate said.
The campus is a dog-friendly facility that allows leashed dogs.
