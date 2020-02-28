Murray State looks for home win vs Austin Peay

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay's Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 30.7 percent of the 114 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He's also made 68.5 percent of his foul shots this season.