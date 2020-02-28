NKY roller rink closing its doors after more than 60 years

RECA Roller Rink is shutting down after decades in the business. (Source: Cincinnati Enquirer)
February 28, 2020 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 2:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky roller rink is closing after more than 60 years of business on Sunday.

RECA Roller Rink in Alexandria is holding a ‘One Last Roll’ event on Sunday.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. tickets are $10 for the family-friendly session. Concessions will be open and souvenir shirts will be available for purchase.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the will be offering ‘Sip and Skate’ with “something special” in the slush machine. All ages may attend. Tickets are $12 for admission and skates. Two adult drink tickets are $10 and single tickets are $6.

RECA has been around as a roller rink since 1958, according to its website.

