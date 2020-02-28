ReProm offers dress exchange, low-cost dresses for prom season

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - Prom season is just around the corner, and that means many girls will be looking for the perfect dress.
But those dresses can sometimes break the bank.
ReProm has a solution that saves both money and the environment. It’s a formal dress exchange program being held at the Dearborn County Recycling Center.
The dresses are free if you bring in your own gently used formal gown in exchange for another dress. If you don’t have a dress to donate, you can give cash.
Not only are the dresses like-new (some have never been worn), there’s also a large selection of more than 1,000 dresses in all sizes.
“We have this first room which has XS to size seven,” reuse coordinator Julie Robinson explained. “We have the second room that has 7/8 to 12, our last room is 13 and up. Plus we have all of the short dresses along the wall back there. We ask them to take four dresses at a time to the dressing room. We do have eight dressing rooms.”
Robinson has made formal gowns available to customers since 2013.
It’s not just prom gowns either; they have mother-of-the-bride dresses, bridesmaid dresses and dresses for any formal occasion.
But the focus right now is all on high-school girls in the Tri-state looking for a prom gown.
“We had a mom and dad and two girls, and they both found dresses they loved!” Robinson recalled. “They were so excited. They both found shoes and dresses.”
So far, more than 200 girls have left with the perfect dress. At that rate, Robinson hopes to help around 1,000 girls look their best for prom.
ReProm is open Wednesdays 3-6 p.m. year-round.
As prom season approaches, ReProm will be open extended hours in March: Wednesdays 3-8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.