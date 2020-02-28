2020 season of Broadway in Cincinnati announced

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton and Frozen headline the list of Broadway shows coming to Cincinnati in 2020 and 2021, which dropped Thursday night.
The Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series presented by TriHealth also includes Pretty Woman: The Musical, My Fair Lady, The Band Visit, To Kill A Mockingbird, Hairspray and Ain’t Too Proud.
Frozen runs Jan. 6-24, 2021. It’s an all-new production created for the stage in the vein of hit musicals The Lion King and Aladdin. The production will feature songs from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new musical numbers.
Hamilton runs March 2-28, 2021. The show has been can’t-miss material for 5 years thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s creative combination of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway music. During its run, it has garnered Tony, Grammy and Oliver awards as well as a Pulitzer Prize.
Full dates for all shows are included below.
Broadway in Cincinnati also announced season tickets for the 2020/2021 season will go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. online, by phone and in-person at the Aronoff Center ticket office downtown.
For more information on prices, season ticket holder benefits, season ticket clubs and group sales, you can visit BroadwayinCincinnati.com.
Pretty Woman: The Musical - Nov. 10-22, 2020
My Fair Lady - Dec. 1-13, 2020
Frozen - Jan. 6-24, 2021
The Band Visit - Feb. 9-14, 2021
Hamilton - March 2-28, 2021
To Kill a Mockingbird - April 6-1, 2021
Hairspray - May 4-9, 2021
Ain’t Too Proud - May 25-June 6, 2021
Showtimes generally run Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., but are subject to change.
Audio-described performances for the visually impaired and an American Sign Language-interpreted performance for the death are available.
