Snow, arctic air: Slippery spots possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) A light band of snow is crossing parts of the Tri-State early Friday.
The snow should move east by 7 a.m., bringing an end to light accumulations.
However, temperatures are dropping into the 20s and wind chills are in the teens, so be prepared for some slippery spots on your morning commute, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Jeff Creighton.
So far, most roads are just wet and slushy and travel is not an issue.
Some school districts in our rural communities are issuing delays.
At least an inch has accumulated in the northern suburbs of Butler and Warren counties, according to the latest totals from the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Two inches are recorded in Clinton County.
Most other areas are waking up to at least a dusting to half an inch.
The snow should end by daybreak.
So far, there are no traffic issues and roads appear to be mostly wet, not icy.
Later, clouds are expected to increase this afternoon.
The high will reach the mid-30s.
Skies will begin to clear Friday night.
After a cold start with morning lows in the teens Saturday, the sun will make a welcome return.
Thermometers will only top out in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Much warmer air will arrive by Sunday and stick around through at least most of next week.
Temperatures will be in the 50s, but it will be wet.
Rain or a chance of is in the forecast Sunday night through at least Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.