Snow, arctic air brings crashes, school delays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A light band of snow overnight is causing some travel problems and school delays Friday morning.
Snow has ended, but temperatures dropped into the 20s with wind chills in the teens, causing icy spots, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Jeff Creighton.
Several school districts are on 2-hour delays, including Mason Schools in Warren County and Clermont Northeastern Local.
Scores of crashes have been reported, causing lengthy delays.
Northbound I-75 is down to a crawl with one lane open at Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. Earlier, the entire highway was shut down.
Eastbound I-74 is closed in Batesville, Indiana State Police say.
At least four crashes occurred on I-275 between western Hamilton County and Greendale, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Queen City Avenue is closed at Grand Avenue on Cincinnati’s west side, Cincinnati police say.
A vehicle hit a pole, trapping at least one person.
Duke Energy crews and a salt truck were called to the scene.
We’re also getting reports of black ice in the Clifton area, specifically Martin Luther King Drive.
We’re also seeing problems in northern Kentucky. Crashes from ice are on the ramp from EB I-275 to NB I-471 and SB I-471 just after the Big Mac Bridge, dispatchers confirm.
At least an inch has accumulated in the northern suburbs of Butler and Warren counties, according to the latest totals from the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Two inches are recorded in Clinton County.
Most other areas are waking up to at least a dusting to half an inch.
Later, clouds are expected to increase this afternoon.
The high will reach the mid-30s.
Skies will begin to clear Friday night.
After a cold start with morning lows in the teens Saturday, the sun will make a welcome return.
Thermometers will only top out in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Much warmer air will arrive by Sunday and stick around through at least most of next week.
Temperatures will be in the 50s, but it will be wet.
Rain or a chance of is in the forecast Sunday night through at least Thursday.
