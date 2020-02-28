Tips to de-stress the experience of flying

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than half of U.S. adults report the process of flying is more stressful than going to work, and 2 of 5 people, or more than 40 percent, would rather go to the dentist or spend the day with their in-laws.
Forty percent would rather file their taxes or go to the DMV.
The Mind Lab recently put sensors on 10 researchers and sent them through a major airport. The results shows some registered higher levels of stress than fighters pilots, root police and Formula One drivers.
To make the flying experience a bit less stressful, book the first flight out whenever possible, as these flights are more likely to get out on time.
If security is your stressor, consider paying the $100 fee for TSA recheck or Global Entry.
Some travel cards offer a credit to cover the cost of that fee.
And if you can fit everything into a carry-on, that’s your best bet.
Airlines only lose about 3 of every 1,000 bags, but finding baggage on the carousel and waiting for your bags to come still adds to the list of hassles.
Lastly, if you know air travel stresses you out, make a check list of everything you need to do before and when you get to the airport. Just the act of checking things off makes you feel more in control of the situation, and that can lessen the stress.
