Tri-State couple has Skyline gender reveal on National Chili Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Loveland couple Joe and Jensine Mackzum are expecting a second child, and they took to their local Skyline to find out if they’re having a boy or a girl.
The National Chili Day gender reveal hinged on the presence — or the absence — of a hot dog wiener within the couple’s conies. (We’ll let our viewers extrapolate from there.)
Meanwhile, a Clermont County boy had his very first three-way!
A FOX19 NOW viewer submitted these photos of her son, Jakkson, enjoying the delicacy at the Bethel Skyline. (And we do mean ENJOYING!)
And then there’s our own Lauren Minor, who spent her Thursday the way we wish we could spend every day of the year!
