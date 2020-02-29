Chicago mayor: Police shooting video ‘extremely disturbing’

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor says video footage of police shooting and wounding a suspect inside a downtown Chicago train station is “extremely disturbing.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that “widely shared footage” of the Friday afternoon shooting in a Red Line L station only shows one perspective and doesn’t depict the entirety of what happened, but that it is “extremely disturbing and the actions by these officers are deeply concerning.”
She also said she supports the interim police superintendent to take the perhaps unprecedented step of asking prosecutors to head straight to the scene.
A police spokesman said Saturday that as far as he knew, the man who was still hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
