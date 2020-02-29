Cincy pastor charged after threatening to release ‘revenge porn’ of New York model

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The pastor of a Tri-State mega church was in court Friday facing a harassment charge in a case that centers around what the victim describes as revenge porn.
Bishop Victor Couzens is the leader of Inspirational Baptist Church. He was reportedly involved in a personal relationship with New York model Andrea Garrison.
But the couple’s relationship took a turn for the worse in 2018, when Garrison turned to social media with posts about Couzens’ alleged shortcomings, court documents show.
According to Garrison’s complaint, Couzens then threatened her over the phone, tried to extort her and vowed to release a sex tape.
Garrison says the video was recorded in Couzens’ West Chester home without her knowledge and that it was later released without her consent.
“What I want is for this man to be held accountable for filming me, creating non-consensual pornography of me,” Garrison said. “I want him held accountable for extorting me, and I want him held accountable for distributing this tape.”
The case is another in a series of issues facing Couzens’ church, whose Forest Park building was foreclosed on in February, according to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Enquirer.
The church reportedly owes more than $4.5 million and is not making payments.
Couzens pleaded not guilty in Butler County Court. The case is set for trial March 16.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.