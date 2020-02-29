Family mourning man gunned-down in Hamilton: ‘They’re not the same kids they were’

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Malissa Johnson was roused at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 with the sound every parent dreads — a knock on the door.
“They just told us to call the coroner’s office,” she said. “We called down there, and that’s when they told us what had happened. Said he had been shot in the head.”
The victim was her son, 30-year-old Brandon York, who was gunned down at the intersection of South 12th and Hanover Streets in Hamilton.
Around 5:10 a.m., officers were reportedly called to Bethesda Butler Hospital, where York would die.
Two-and-a-half months later, the deep sense of loss has not left the Jackson family.
“Out of nowhere, she’ll just start crying,” Lewis Jackson, York’s step-father, said of Malissa. “She’ll hear a song... I mean, it’s horrible.”
Jackson adds York’s brothers cry every day over his death, and they aren’t the only ones mourning him.
“He was a dad first,” Jackson explained. “He loved those kids. Everything he did was about his family.”
York’s children were nine, 10 and 11.
“They’re not the same kids they were," Jackson said.
York was a good man, according to Melissa, the sort who would give away a meal to those in need — the sort who would fight against bullies.
But now, the pain is even worse, Malissa says, knowing her son’s killer or killers haven’t been caught.
“There’s nobody paying for what they did, you know?” She said. “They’re still walking around. Not just him, who else? They get away with it once, who’s to say they won’t do it again?”
The family has started a GoFundMe for donations.
Police have not named any suspects in the case.
If you have any information on York’s death, you’re urged to contact the Hamilton Police Department.
