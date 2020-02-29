Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA football rules committee is proposing that players ejected from a game for targeting be permitted to remain in the bench area and to cap replay reviews at two minutes. After several days of meetings in Indianapolis, the committee also recommended requiring game officials to be on the field 90 minutes before a contest begins _ instead of 60 minutes _ to crack down on pregame dust-ups between teams. The committee also talked about the growing trend of defensive players faking injuries to slow down up-tempo offenses. Legislating against it is difficult and for now the plan is to appeal to coaches to stop using a tactic that Stanford coach David Shaw says lacks integrity.