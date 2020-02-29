Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The big men at the NFL scouting combine came up big under the Friday night lights at Lucas Oil Field. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor ran the fastest 40-yard dash among the running backs at 4.39 seconds even though he is the third-heaviest running back in this year's class. Also turning heads was Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. He ran the 40-yard dash if 5.1 seconds despite weighing in at a whopping 357 pounds. Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs also made a huge impression. He led the offensive linemen with a 4.85 time in the 40 and impressed teams in other drills.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison believes spending a week last month at the Senior Bowl set him up for an even better performance at this week's NFL's annual scouting combine. He's grown accustomed to the early mornings, late nights and busy days. He already knows what questions to expect. And he's even taken some of the psychological tests. To Harrison and dozens of others who took advantage of an extra week on the football field last month, they believe it was well worth the risk.
UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA football rules committee is proposing that players ejected from a game for targeting be permitted to remain in the bench area and to cap replay reviews at two minutes. After several days of meetings in Indianapolis, the committee also recommended requiring game officials to be on the field 90 minutes before a contest begins _ instead of 60 minutes _ to crack down on pregame dust-ups between teams. The committee also talked about the growing trend of defensive players faking injuries to slow down up-tempo offenses. Legislating against it is difficult and for now the plan is to appeal to coaches to stop using a tactic that Stanford coach David Shaw says lacks integrity.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A handful of players at the NFL scouting combine got a big head start in their preparations because of family members who've played pro football. Some have famous fathers such as Louisiana State tight end Thaddeus Moss. He's the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. Others have uncles who played in the NFL such as Arizona State punter Michael Turk. He's the nephew of former punter Matt Turk and ex-offensive lineman Daniel Turk. The University of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. plays the same position as his father did for the Vikings. They are among the 330 prospects at the combine in Indianapolis.