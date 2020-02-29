Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin demonstrated his assortment of dunks while scoring 23 points with near-perfect shooting, and No. 4 Dayton clinched the Atlantic 10 title by beating Davidson 82-67 for its 18th straight victory. The Flyers shot 72.3% from the field while claiming their first regular season title in three years. Toppin led the way, providing a pair of fast-break dunks in the second half that were exclamation points on Dayton's sensational season. He went 10 of 11 from the field and had 10 rebounds. Kellan Grady had 23 points for Davidson.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Stalock stopped 24 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second time this week, 5-0 on Friday night. Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist to help the Wild win their third straight and improve to 12-5-1 in their past 18. They moved within a point of a wild-card slot in the crowded Western Division. Twenty-four hours after a 7-1 rout of Detroit in the first leg of the back-to-back, the Wild also got goals from Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Stalock had his ninth career shutout. The injury-plagued Blue Jackets are slipping in the other direction. They lost for the 10th time in 11 games, but still started the day holding the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Division.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 29 points, Zion Williamson added 24, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-104. Jrue Holiday scored 22 points and Derrick Favors grabbed 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who held a double-digit lead for most of the game en route to their third victory in four games as they pursue the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Collin Sexton tied a career high with 31 points for Cleveland. Kevin Porter Jr scored 16 and Darrius Garland 15 for the Cavs.
UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State at Maryland highlights a strong slate of weekend matchups in the Big Ten as the conference race enters the closing stretch. The ninth-ranked Terrapins are 15-0 at home. They beat the Spartans 67-60 on the road two weeks ago. Maryland has a two-game lead on 24th-ranked Michigan State with three games left in the regular season. Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin are in a four-way tie for second place with the Spartans. The Terrapins haven't finished first in conference play since tying Duke for first place when they were still in the ACC in 2009-10.
UNDATED (AP) — There are two intriguing games in the Big 12 on Saturday that feature teams that are likely locks for the NCAA Tournament against teams that have some work to do. The first happens in Lubbock, where Texas takes on No. 22 Texas Tech in a game that could help to solidify the Longhorns' at-large resume. The second happens in Morgantown, where Oklahoma plays No. 20 West Virginia. Elsewhere, top-ranked Kansas visits Kansas State in the first meeting between the schools since their game in Lawrence ended in a brawl that spilled into the stands.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have pretty much gotten used to being without two of their stalwart All-Star starting pitchers. They got a head start on that last season. Corey Kluber only made seven starts last year before getting hurt, and was traded after the season. Trevor Bauer had been traded in a deadline deal. Shane Bieber says the Indians had no choice but to adapt last season. The 24-year-oldm who was the MVP in last summer's All-Star Game, says that benefits the Indians moving forward. Cleveland made a push in the AL playoff race without Bauer and Kluber the final two months last season.