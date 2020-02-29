Ky. House passes bill to create tax on vaping products

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – The Kentucky House has voted to create a tax on vaping products and increase taxes on snuff and chewing tobacco.
The bill would add vaping products, which are not currently taxed beyond sales tax to the list of smokable tobacco products, such as cigars, that are subject to a wholesale tax. It would raise the tax from 15 percent to 25 percent.
If signed into law, it is estimated to raise $50 million dollars of new revenue over the next two years.
Its aim is to reduce vaping and smokeless tobacco use.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.