Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate panel has passed a stripped-down version of a bill consumer and environmental groups have argued could stifle growth in renewable energy such as wind and solar power by making it more difficult for Indiana electric companies to close more coal-fired power plants. The Senate Utilities Committee voted 8-2 Thursday to approve the legislation after passing an amendment that removed language allowing utilities to increase their coal reserves and require them to keep coal plants operational. The panel’s chairman, Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt, says he authored the changes because he couldn't support the legislation in the form it arrived from the House.