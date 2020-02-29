Miami urging study abroad students to return to U.S.

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami University issued a coronavirus travel advisory Saturday in which it urges some of its students studying abroad to return to the U.S. “as soon as possible to complete their studies.”
The impacted students are those in South Korea and Italy.
The university’s global initiatives department, which houses its travel abroad division, says it has already canceled its China programs “for the foreseeable future."
The advisory follows a CDC alert advising U.S. citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China, Korea and Italy due to coronavirus. The university says it is restricting all travel to these countries.
It also is encouraging “members of the Miami community” to defer all non-essential international travel during spring break.
As to Miami’s summer study abroad programs located in areas affected by coronavirus, which could plausibly grow to include its popular Luxemborg program, the university says it will make those decisions “in the near future on a case-by-case basis.”
