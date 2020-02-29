State police: NKY man charged with sending, receiving nudes from underage boy

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An Erlanger man was arrested Thursday after police say they found digital nude images of an underage boy in his possession, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP says an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation led to the discovery of an underage victim from Michigan who’d sent and received nude images in an online chatroom.
The child received threats and was told to send more nude images and videos.
The investigation led KSP to a Kenton County home belonging to 51-year-old David Fraley, where they say they found electronics containing usernames and images belonging to Fraley that matched those of the Michigan boy.
Fraley is charged with promoting a minor in sexual performance.
He appeared in Kenton County District Court Friday, where a judge set his bond at $10,000.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.