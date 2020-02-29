A pleasant end to the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -High pressure delivered a beautiful Saturday, and it will deliver a warmer Sunday.
A southerly flow will set up on Sunday and help warm us into the upper 50′s. But, clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon and by Sunday night rain will be working into the area.
Expect periods of rain on Monday with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. High temps will manage low to mid 50′s.
More of the same can be expect on Tuesday as a front works through the region. Highs on Tuesday will climb back into the upper 50′s.
We remain dry and above-normal through Thursday. Thursday night will see a weak disturbance that could produce a few showers but it is a quick-mover and should be gone by early Friday morning.
behind that system we will see temps back into the upper 40′s both Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.