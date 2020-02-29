Walmart testing medical facilities within stores

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Have a toothache? Need an x-ray? Wal-Mart wants to help.
The retail giant, which hosts 150 million every week, is testing out medical facilities within their stores, and it could be a game-changer.
In two U.S. test stores, Wal-Mart is offering x-rays, EKG stands, dental care and mental-health counseling, and the prices are low.
The medical checkup is $30, and the mental-health counseling is a dollar per minute.
Wal-Mart is trying to use the convenience of their stores to reach the nearly 30 million people who don’t have health insurance.
The proposed services go above and beyond what’s offered at places like CVS.
Wal-Mart has had Care Clinics for years, operated by nurse practitioners, but these new Health Centers will have separate entrances, exam rooms and doctors.
