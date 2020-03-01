Bubble shrinking? Bearcats drop game to Houston

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Needing good wins to boost their tenuous NCAA Tournament resume, UC missed a big opportunity on Sunday -- losing to No. 25 Houston 68-55.
Houston dominated UC on the glass, finishing with nearly as many offensive rebounds (22) as the Bearcats total rebounds (23).
“Offense wasn’t the issue," said head coach John Brannen. "Twenty-two offensive rebounds was (the issue).”
Trevon Scott led the Bearcats with 17 points and 11 rebounds. UC’s leading scorer Jarron Cumberland struggled from the field, only connecting on one of his seven shots.
The loss drops the Bearcats to 18-10 with an NCAA Tournament resume that still needs work.
The Bearcats have two regular season games left before the start of the American Conference Tournament.
