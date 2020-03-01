FC Cincinnati comeback comes up short in MLS season opener

NEW YORK (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati showed more scoring punch in its MLS season opener, but dropped its first match of the year to the New York Red Bulls.
Allan Cruz and Jurgen Locadia, making his Major League Soccer debut, each scored in the second half, but FCC conceded three times in a one goal loss.
“We need to learn from our mistakes,” interim head coach Yoann Damet said. "We need to grow as a group, we need to use this to grow and keep improving.”
After falling behind 2-0, Cruz opened FCC’s 2020 account with a goal in the 46th minute. Locadia, who just received his work visa late in the week, scored on a breakaway in the 83rd minute.
“First half, we didn’t play good, but the second half we showed our class,” said Locadia. "This is the way we need to continue, the way we played in the second half.”
FC Cincinnati next plays at Atlanta United on Saturday.
