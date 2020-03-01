Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have pretty much gotten used to being without two of their stalwart All-Star starting pitchers. They got a head start on that last season. Corey Kluber only made seven starts last year before getting hurt, and was traded after the season. Trevor Bauer had been traded in a deadline deal. Shane Bieber says the Indians had no choice but to adapt last season. The 24-year-oldm who was the MVP in last summer's All-Star Game, says that benefits the Indians moving forward. Cleveland made a push in the AL playoff race without Bauer and Kluber the final two months last season.